The graves of more than 300 stillborn babies have been located at a cemetery.

Stamford Town Hall held a diagrammatic list of the burial of stillborn children between 1935 and 1966 but the exact position of the plots had been lost.

Sarah Dorson, interim town clerk, has spent several years managing the cemetery off Radcliffe Road, and was instrumental in finding the point where the babies’ graves begin, and where each was laid to rest.

Sarah Dorson is pleased families can be offered closure now the graves have been located

She said: “We have maps for each section of the cemetery and books that record who is buried in each plot. I looked through all of the books but found nothing that could help.

“Stillborn babies were buried by the hospital at the time. The hospital paid for the burials on the proviso that parents did not know exactly where the babies were buried.

“People were told their stillborn would be laid to rest in the arms of another person being buried. But this was not the case.”

The register of burial of stillborn children for the cemetery

Sarah saw an advert for a specialist ground-scanning service used for potential exhumations and it was invited to search for the stillborn graves in an area Sarah suspected could have been used.

The scans revealed well-defined marks at regular intervals between the foot of known graves and the headstones of the next row, which would have given each stillborn baby a little plot of their own.

The diagrammatic list carries the surname of each stillborn baby and allows Sarah to identify where each is buried.

She is now looking at marking at least some of the graves with identification numbers, so relatives can visit the correct place in the cemetery.

The stillborn graves are located in an area within 'Section D' of the cemetery

The diagrammatic list of stillborn babies buried at Stamford Cemetery between 1935 and 1966

“It’s really important that we can put families back in touch and give them closure,” she said.

Among the many surnames on the list of stillborn babies in the cemetery are Naylor, Couzens, Betts and Popple - familiar in the local area.

Although Sarah has been concerned with locating 316 graves for stillborn babies between 1935 and 1966, she says there were 470 stillborn burials in the cemetery between 1927 and 2006.

Burials at the cemetery have been recorded since it opened in 1855

These days parents can receive a baby loss certificate in place of a death certificate to acknowledge a life lost before 24 weeks of pregnancy. At Stamford Cemetery, babies lost earlier in pregnancy are treated with the same respect as those after 24 weeks and can still receive a burial.

There are more than 20,000 people buried in Stamford Cemetery in 14,000 graves.

Only one person’s burial location remains unknown - that of Easter Osborne, a widow from Collyweston who was charged with stealing three pairs of gloves in 1869 and subsequently took her own life by consuming rat poison 45 minutes after she was locked in Stamford Gaol.

Her court appearance and inquest were reported in the Mercury on May 14 and May 21 of that year.

Some of the record books for Stamford Cemetery

Anyone wishing to locate a grave at Stamford Cemetery can call Sarah on 01780 759326 or email bereavement.services@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk.