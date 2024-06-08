The Great Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature, writes David Lewis from Ketton Climate Action.

Now in its fourth year, Great Big Green Week 2024 runs from Saturday, June 8, until Sunday, June 16.

While the challenge of tackling climate change can seem overwhelming, the Great Big Green Week aims to demonstrate that small scale community actions can have a huge impact if they are replicated across the country. Last year saw a quarter of a million people take part in over four thousand events across the UK.

Stamford Climate Action group taking part in Big Green Week activities

The theme for Great Big Green Week 2024 is “Let’s swap together for good”. Example of swaps could be neighbours swapping skills in repair cafes or allotments, businesses swapping fossil fuels for solar panels or friends swapping fast fashion for second-hand finds. All swaps added together will make a huge difference.

Among events being organised locally is the Ketton Green Festival, returning for its third year on Sunday, June 16, from 2pm to 4pm. Village groups are organising a fun-filled afternoon of activities for all ages, including a bug hunt, seed planting, willow weaving and a duck race to raise funds for Ketton School PTA.

There will also be a plant sale, a bike repair service, local crafts and plenty of information on actions that can be taken to protect nature and combat climate change. A bring and buy stall will promote the principle of swapping together for good.

David Lewis from Ketton Climate Action

The Ketton Green Festival takes place in Hall Close in the centre of Ketton. Visitors to the village should note that a section of the High Street is due to be closed on the day, for resurfacing works.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit the Great Big Green Week website which includes a listing of events. In both Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough there will be programme of activities across the week.

The Great Big Green Week is organised by The Climate Coalition, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women's Institute, RSPB, Fairtrade Foundation and Oxfam.