A headteacher has praised her GCSE cohort, which started secondary school during the covid pandemic.

Speaking of her pupils’ successes in GCSEs and vocational qualifications, principal of Stamford Welland Academy Vicky Lloyd said: “These results highlight the commitment and perseverance our pupils have shown throughout their studies.

“They joined us during covid and had a very strange start to secondary school life.

Lucy Kendick, centre, with principal Vicky Lloyd, right. Photo: Submitted/SWA

“The progress we have seen is the result of a real team effort — from the pupils themselves, our dedicated staff, and the continued support of families and carers.That partnership has played a vital role in helping pupils succeed and in creating exciting opportunities for their next steps.”

Ethan Fidinski was awarded 11 GCSEs, including eight at the top grades.

The hard work of Laura Grainger, Chloe Thompson, Summer Clifford, Lucy Kendik, Sophie Thompson, Kim Yarlett and Summer Raven has also paid off, with all of them achieving a clutch of good grades.

Rafael Davitts. Photo: Submitted/SWA

Many of those taking GCSEs also contributed extensively to the wider life of the school, such as being in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) and the student leadership team.

“They should be extremely proud of their achievements,” Mrs Lloyd added, before congratulating the resilience of pupils who overcame significant challenges during Year 10 and 11 and yet still achieved success, namely Rafael Davitt, Oliver Wheatstone and Ethan Fidinski

Two of the year group were new to the UK and the English language - Karolina Didushko (9 GCSEs at grade 4 and above) and Rayburn Robin (8 GCSEs at grade 4 and above).

Ethan Fidinski and Laura Grainger. Photo: Submitted/SWA

“This is a significant achievement given both pupils had very limited English when they joined the school,” said Mrs Lloyd.

“I’m really proud of every single pupil receiving results this year. We’re committed to supporting all of them to go beyond what they think they can achieve, and it’s been wonderful to watch them grow in confidence and celebrate their successes.”

Maisie Staniland and Chloe Thompson. Photo: Submitted/SWA

