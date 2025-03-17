Home   Stamford   News   Article

Plans for 10 homes in King’s Cliffe approved

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 17 March 2025

A developer has been given the go ahead to build 10 homes on a parcel of green land.

Affordable housing company EMH Homes has been granted planning permission for the development on council-owned land between Fineshade Close and Millwood Way in King’s Cliffe.

The plans include 10 semi-detached homes with parking and gardens, which would be accessed from the Millwood Way cul-de-sac.

The green space between Daleswood Rise and Wood Road which can now be built on. Photo: Google Maps
Lance Wiggins, agent to the applicant, explained at a North Northamptonshire Council planning committee meeting last week that eight homes would be affordable rental and two would be shared ownership, which would be managed by a registered provider.

Giving the green light, councillors described the application for 100% affordable homes as ‘refreshing’.

Two previous applications for the site had been submitted in 1999 and 2016. The first was withdrawn and the second rejected because of a number of concerns including layout and drainage.

The land off Daleswood Rise, King's Cliffe. Photo: Google Maps
