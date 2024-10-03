Plans to build more than 100 new homes have been approved by councillors.

During a South Kesteven District Council meeting this afternoon (Thursday, October 3), the council's planning committee greenlit a proposal from Bellway Homes Ltd to build 111 new properties on land north of Uffington Road in Stamford.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Rosanna Metcalfe, associate director for national development and planning at Strutt and Parker, described the land as an "unattractive and vacant brownfield site" that currently houses two vacant warehouse buildings from the site's previous commercial use.

The former FH Gilman buildings, which would be replaced by housing. Photo: Strutt and Parker

The firm originally applied to build 120 homes on the site in 2022, but after a "long and extensive period" of working with officers, the number has since been reduced.

Following negotiations, the plans now also include the addition of trees, the creation of a large central open space fronted by homes, the provision of footpath and cycleway connections to the central open space, and the inclusion of an east-west pedestrian connection.

Ms Metcalfe also shared that the proposal will involve "extensive remediation work" and highlighted how the "differing levels" across the site presented challenges during the design stage.

An overview of the site, taken during the construction of Aldi. Photo: Google Maps

The development will include a mix of two to four-bedroom houses.

Councillor Paul Fellows (Ind) proposed the development for approval, describing it as a "well-outlined proposal".

This was seconded by Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) and then approved by the committee.

Lincrest Councillor Sarah Trotter (Conservative) added: "I have very few issues with this application. I quite like it."