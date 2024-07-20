Plans for a number of new flats in the town centre have been approved.

Sutherland Walk Developments has been given permission for two new developments above shops in High Street and Ironmonger Street, Stamford.

The offices above Duxiana in Ironmonger Street, formerly Phase Eight, can now be turned into a three-bedroom flat and a first floor patio area created.

Stamford High Street

The space, which was used as a bank during the 20th Century, is located over two floors.

Plans have also been approved to create three new flats above Mountain Warehouse in Stamford High Street.

According to the design and access statement, which was submitted to the planning authority South Kesteven District Council, the space is currently under utilised as storage.

As part of the plans a new entrance lobby extension will be constructed using the same style of red brick and a single pitch roof.

Residents of the three flats will enter from the back of the property in Stamford Walk and from the High Street most alterations will not be visible.

Earlier this year plans were approved for six new apartments above New Look, which is located next to Mountain Warehouse.

The go-ahead was also given for Willoughby’s nightclub to be turned into seven flats with shops on the ground floor.

