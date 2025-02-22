Plans to build new council houses on a garage site will not result in the total loss of the adjoining green space.

South Kesteven District Council is carrying out preliminary work before submitting a full planning application for the garage site in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The area has been earmarked for potential development as the council looks at ways to increase its housing stock.

The garages in Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

If a planning application is approved the garages would be knocked down and up to 14 properties built on the hardstanding and a small section of the field. The remainder of the grassy area would remain as a public open space.

District councillor Virginia Moran (Ind), who is cabinet member for housing, said: "South Kesteven District Council is at the pre-application stage of investigating a potential development of up to 14 units on the council-owned garage site area at Kesteven Road in Stamford.

"Under-used local parking areas like these useful provide opportunities to the council for development to provide much-needed affordable housing for those in the district who need it most: those on our housing register.

"We are in the process of obtaining the reports that would be needed to support a full planning application such as biodiversity net gain, topographical and detailed architectural designs.”

The idea was first brought to the council in March last year. At the time people expressed concern about the loss of green space, which is used as a playing field by children and people walking dogs. The grassland is also used as a landing spot for the air ambulance.

Residents were also worried about the increase in traffic on Kesteven Road if the new homes are built.

Coun Moran added: "Local people and interested parties will have the opportunity to share their views once the planning permission process gets under way."