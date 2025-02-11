A pig’s head, trotters and other animal parts have been dumped in the bins of a recently widowed woman.

The horrific discovery of see-through sacks containing the butchered waste was made on Thursday (February 6) by Bettina Bryan, who lives in North Street, Stamford.

The sacks, each weighing several kilos, were tied at the top but had split, leaking blood and juices onto the recycling she had disposed of correctly.

Bettina Bryan with the bags of butchered animal parts which were left in her recycling bins

It is not the first time she has made such a grisly discovery - similar bags of waste were left in her bins in January.

Having spoken with the butchers, takeaways and restaurants close to her home, Bettina is confident none of them is responsible.

“I think someone has driven the bags here in a vehicle, spotted the bins and pulled over to dump their waste.

A pig's trotter in one of the bags

“What worries me is why they are doing this. Where has the meat come from? Is it stolen? Should it even be in the food chain?”

Bettina has reported the matter to South Kesteven District Council’s environmental health department, and at the police station about 150m from her home.

“I’m concerned it will happen again and that it is happening to other people,” she added.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services at South Kesteven District Council said they were aware of the situation and sympathised with the householder, “who is suffering through no fault of her own”.

Bettina Bryan and her dog, Tommy, with the bags of butchered animal parts which were left in her recycling bins

He added: "We are working with her and have examined the evidence of what was left in her bin. Unfortunately, we have not found any of the identification marks which are sometimes left on animal waste, or anything which might lead us to the culprit.”

As well as removing the waste, the council is helping to secure Bettina’s bins and has asked her to report any future incidents so that evidence can be gathered to determine the cause.

“Our officers will continue to take all appropriate steps to stop this unacceptable anti-social behaviour, including prosecution where we are able to find sufficient evidence,” Coun Dilks said.

Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, businesses must have sufficient waste disposal provision - including for specialist animal by-products - and so if the waste originates from a business, dumping it in someone else’s bin is an offence.

Anyone who suspects a business of breaking environmental regulations should contact neighbourhoods@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Householders suffering persistent abuse of their bins can email waste@southkesteven.gov.uk for assistance, or call 01476 406080.