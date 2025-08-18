A humanitarian group will deliver more lifesaving vehicles to Ukraine troops next week as part of its 25th aid mission.

Six members of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group, including founder Richard Astle and three new volunteers, will fly to Romanian capital Bucharest this week to pick up three 4x4s. The group has many volunteers from the Stamford area.

They will then drive the vehicles into Ukraine where they will be distributed to army medical units to use to evacuate wounded troops away from the frontline.

A team of drivers featuring volunteers from Stamford, Barnack and Helpston on a previous delivery of 4x4s

The group delivered two 4x4s back in March, and this delivery - the group’s 25th mission to Ukraine - will take their total of vehicles delivered to 10.

Before departure, Richard defied his fear of heights to take part in a fundraising abseil, organised by the Ukrainian Rotary Impact Club of Rutland on Saturday.