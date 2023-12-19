A scout group won’t reopen next term unless a new leader comes forward to run it.

Jane Gibson has reluctantly stepped down from 6th Stamford Scouts after 14 years due to family commitments.

She is desperate to find a replacement to keep the group running for its 18 young members.

Jane Gibson, centre, is stepping down from 6th Stamford Scouts

The 20-strong cub pack is also at risk of closing in the spring with its leader leaving in March to have a baby.

Jane said: “I've got so much out of scouting and it's been a difficult decision to step down. All three of my boys have been through scouts and I've seen the difference it makes in terms of confidence and teaching them life skills.

“When my eldest started university he was the only one who could cook an egg and change a light bulb. Young people don't necessarily learn those skills day to day any more.”

In her 14 years as a volunteer, Jane has worked with all of the sections from beavers to cubs and scouts.

The scouts, aged 10 to 14, meet on Thursday evenings at the Unity Centre in Scotgate, Stamford. One of the assistant adult leaders is willing to continue along with a number of young leaders, but a section leader is needed for the group to continue.

Young leader Eleanor Winn said: “As a child I remember signing up but not really knowing what scouts was and the impact it was going to have on my life. As I traveled though beavers and cubs I made some life-long friends and had the most amazing experiences.

“As my last session at scouts got closer, I felt it was only right that I stayed and try to give something back.

“The whole thing is so amazing and the threat of closure is devastating. Scouts has given me and so many others the biggest support network and skills and confidence that I wouldn’t otherwise have today.

“It can change lives and I would urge people of any age to get involved to join the scouting family because it has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

To find out more about volunteering email sixthstamfordscouts@hotmail.com

Jane added: "There's a lot of experience in the group and all training is provided.

“Scouting is hugely fun and has benefits across the board. It looks great on a CV but it's also great to see the development and growth of the young people.”