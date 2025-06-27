Opponents have slammed proposals to turn a big swathe of countryside into a second large-scale solar farm.

Aureka Energy is looking at 950 hectares of land in Rutland to create Kilnside Energy Park which it said would generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity to the National Grid.

Map by Stop Stamford solar city shows how Kilnside and Mallard Pass would look combined.

The company is considering land from Pickworth Great Wood and Newell Wood to the north all the way down to the north west of Great Casterton.

Further parcels of land have been earmarked on the other side of the A1 bordering Exton Park down towards Empingham Old Wood.

If approved, it would be the second major solar farm to find a home in Rutland after Secretary of State Ed Milliband approved Mallard Pass on adjacent land, which borders Lincolnshire, almost 12 months ago.

The Kilnside concept plan. The company proposing it insists not all of the land earmarked will be needed

That will stretch across almost 4.2 miles of countryside and be centred around Essendine, with work expected to begin next year.

Action group, Stop Stamford Solar City, has been set up to fight the “industrialisation” of “thousands of acres of unspoilt countryside”.

Kilnside is expected to operate for 60 years, if approved, and when combined with Mallard Pass would generate 750 megawatts of electricity.

The land near Pickworth

They say it would “seriously damage” Stamford’s tourism and has criticised the landowners involved.

“It is appalling that respected members of our community have been quietly planning to convert thousands of acres of stunning countryside with no thought to the rest of the community,” a spokesman said.

“This is about generating a long-term passive income of millions of pounds for local landholders at the expense of Stamford and its residents.

“The Stamford Solar City development is out of all proportion and will completely encircle the north of Stamford and turn the region into an industrial site for generations.”

Aureka is a Belgium-based renewable energy company, backed by European private equity group AtlasInvest.

It says all of the land has been identified as suitable for solar in the Rutland Local Plan, but that not all of it would be needed.

Proposals include green spaces to support wildlife, create new habitats and promote recreation, and pledged to maintain all existing public rights of way.

Aureka has already secured an agreement to connect Kilnside - which would feature solar photovoltaic panels, a battery energy storage system and substation - to the National Grid near Ryhall, but not until 2034.

Like Mallard Pass, as a major solar farm project exceeding 50 megawatts, the ultimate decision on Kilnside would be made by the government planning inspectorate, not local councils.

Mallard Pass Action Group chairperson Sue Holloway has said they will use their experience to help SSSC and was disappointed that Aureka had decided not to begin consultations with the community until next year.

“The first thing that surprised me really is it's completely adjacent to Mallard Pass, so in terms of the cumulative impact, it's immense,” she said.

“You've got 750 megawatts tied in together, two new substations to come and a battery storage plant. It's a huge impact on one area.

“Hopefully the planning inspector will consider that as part of the examination, but obviously there's a way to go.”

Sue fears that infrastructure created for Kilnside, together with two substations planned for the National Grid’s new east-west pylon route, will mean further solar farm bids.

“I think that any new substation at the 400kd level will attract even further solar farms to the area,” she said.

“The political backdrop at the moment is not good because I think Ed Milliband hasn't rejected any applications or appeals that I'm aware of, particularly the infrastructure projects.

“So, I should think that developers are rushing to get anything through before the end of this government because they feel they would have a better chance of getting them signed off.”

Aureka has submitted a scoping report to the planning inspectorate, the first step in completing its environmental impact assessment.

The firm says the community will be invited to a series of meetings and design workshops in the autumn to help update the design which will be shared in a community consultation early next year.

A formal application will then be made in autumn 2026, with a final decision by the Secretary of State pencilled in for the spring of 2028.

Aureka held two hour-long online question and answer sessions last week, which Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) urged residents to join.

People can contact the company by email at info@kilnsideenergypark.co.uk or by calling 0800 779 7886.

Alternatively, write to Freepost Kilnside Energy Park, SEC Newgate UK Local (no stamp needed).

