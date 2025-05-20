Stamford Botanics to host speed dating terrarium workshops at The Bull and Swan and The William Cecil
A plant shop owner will be hosting a speed dating terrarium workshop to help single people wanting to branch out with love.
Stamford Botanics will be holding a number of speed dating events at The Bull and Swan and The William Cecil during May and June.
The sessions, which match people in similar age brackets, involve creating a terrarium.
Daters will receive a match card to keep track of their connections and will have up to 10 speed dates throughout the evening, each lasting five minutes. The following day, an email will be sent with details of the matches so that connections can be carried on after the event.
Leonie Baldwin, of Stamford Botanics, said: “After hosting numerous sell-out terrarium workshops, we quickly realised they were more than just a creative activity - they became a wonderful way to spend an evening, often enjoyed by people attending solo.
“That got us thinking, why not combine this much-loved experience with speed dating.
“By introducing an activity everyone can enjoy, we hope to create a more relaxed and natural way to meet new people - without the usual intensity of traditional speed dating.”
For more information visit: https://www.stamfordbotanics.co.uk/growyourlove.
