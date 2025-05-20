A plant shop owner will be hosting a speed dating terrarium workshop to help single people wanting to branch out with love.

Stamford Botanics will be holding a number of speed dating events at The Bull and Swan and The William Cecil during May and June.

The sessions, which match people in similar age brackets, involve creating a terrarium.

The William Cecil hotel in Stamford

Daters will receive a match card to keep track of their connections and will have up to 10 speed dates throughout the evening, each lasting five minutes. ​The following day, an email will be sent with details of the matches so that connections can be carried on after the event.

Leonie Baldwin, of Stamford Botanics, said: “After hosting numerous sell-out terrarium workshops, we quickly realised they were more than just a creative activity - they became a wonderful way to spend an evening, often enjoyed by people attending solo.

“That got us thinking, why not combine this much-loved experience with speed dating.

Leonie, owner of Stamford Botanics

“By introducing an activity everyone can enjoy, we hope to create a more relaxed and natural way to meet new people - without the usual intensity of traditional speed dating.​”

For more information visit: https://www.stamfordbotanics.co.uk/growyourlove.

