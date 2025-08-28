Childhood memories of growing up on the Burghley Estate have inspired the setting for a successful comedy writer’s latest book.

Stamford-born Nev Fountain has spent a good chunk of his writing career poking fun at the Establishment.

A staff writer on satirical and current affairs magazine Private Eye for almost 27 years, Nev has also worked alongside long-time writing partner Tom Jamieson on a stream of hit TV and radio shows, including Have I Got News For You.

Nev has worked as a staff writer on Private Eye for more than 25 years

But chief among their media credits is long-running radio and TV show, Dead Ringers, as its principal writers for the last 25 years.

“It's a lot of fun doing topical comedy, especially for radio, because it's very immediate,” Nev said.

“A lot of shows have basically happened while news is happening, such as the Brexit vote and the American elections.

Nev has ideas for a third book in the series following the release of Lies and Dolls

“On the morning of the Brexit vote I went into the office about 6 o'clock to write the show for that morning.

“You could tell from the audience laughter that they needed something to laugh at.

“Likewise, when Trump got in, it was very cathartic for the audience to laugh when something's happening that they don't like or understand.”

Nev's latest novel and the follow-up to The Fan Who Knew Too Much. Photo: submitted

But every writing partnership needs breathing space, and books are Nev’s solo project, as well as an outlet for a vivid imagination.

The setting for his latest novel Lies and Dolls - the second of the Kit Pelham Mysteries detective series - does not need a great leap of that imagination, however.

Furley House is based on the Stamford stately home and its estate where Nev’s family lived, including grandfather Alfred.

Nev's grandfather Alfred Cyril Fountain worked as a gamekeeper during the 1970s. Photo: submitted

“I lived in the grounds for the first five years of my life and visited it until I was in my late teens,” said Nev.

“My grandfather was the gamekeeper and my father worked in the woodyard, so I had an intimate knowledge of the fields around there and the gamekeeper's cottage in Burghley Park.

“I remember the thatched roofs, the stables, the vicious dogs in their pens, and the baby pheasants getting ready to be fattened up to be released in August.

“So I put in a lot of those details, and I mentioned other areas like Spalding because my brother lived there until quite recently and I made a big feature of the flatlands of Lincolnshire.”

Nev's dad, pictured on his wedding day, worked in the Burghley woodyard. Photo: submitted

After finally settling on an Agatha Christie murder mystery theme for Lies and Dolls, Burghley was an obvious choice as the obligatory grand country pile.

“There's a bunch of people all stuck together in this large stately home where a toy museum is being unveiled, filled with these collectable, priceless action figures,” Nev explained.

“One by one, they are sent back to the collectors in bits.

“So it's like, And Then There Were None but with small plastic action figures.”

Nev and his brother playing near the Roundhouse - the gamekeeper's cottage on the Burghley Estate. Photo: submitted

Nev, who got his writing break in the mid-1990s while odd-jobbing in London, attributes the solitude of estate life as an influence on his career.

“It made a huge impression,” he said.

“When I lived there, there was not a lot of distractions - my brother and I could just grow up there playing in the grounds.

“I've always been a bit of a daydreamer, and I think the isolation in the first couple of years of my life helped cultivate my imagination.

“Not many kids have the opportunity to be really bored and I think boredom is very important in childhood to keep their imagination going.

“When I went to primary school, I did a lot of reading and those two things combined really helped me in becoming the writer I am.”

Nev with the first book in the series of Kit Pelham Mysteries. Photo: supplied

Nev moved to Collyweston when his father set up a forestry services business with his brother before eventually going to study at the University of Warwick, but the family’s links with Burghley continued.

His dad helped to build fences for the world-famous horse trials, while Nev picked up summer holiday work at the event as a litter picker and toilet attendant.

Readers of the book familiar with Burghley will recognise if not characters, then certainly the caricatures.

“The Marquis of Furley, Archibald Pendragon, the guy who runs Furley House, is very much based on a lot of the toffs I used to meet when I was a young lad,” Nev explained.

“I used to go with my grandfather around Burghley Park, and we'd often meet very, very nice chaps in waistcoats.

“So I know these types of people - very nice, well meaning types with nice hair and plus fours, into horses, and always wearing tweed.

“The get-up of the Marquis is based on my grandfather's attire and the mannerisms of these terribly nice posh people around Burghley Park.”