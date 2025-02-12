The area continues to make its mark on the culinary world with three restaurants listed in this year’s prestigious Michelin guide.

The Six Bells in Witham-on-the-Hill has earned the Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award for the fifteenth time and is the only Lincolnshire restaurant to get a mention.

The prestigious award, named after Bibendum the Michelin Man, is given to restaurants which represent ‘great quality, great value cooking’.

James Trevor, co-owner of The Six Bells, said: “I’m really pleased for the team - it’s a sign of consistency.”

The Six Bells received the award in 2023 and 2024 as well as 12 times between 2004 and 2015.

For some, being a long-running recipient of the award could cause extra pressure but this is not the case for the team at The Six Bells.

“It doesn’t define what we do,” James said.

“We always want to do a good job so it doesn’t create pressure but it’s a nice bonus.”

The free-range rotisserie chicken and wood oven pizzas are the biggest hit among visitors and also impressed the anonymous food reviewer, who described dishes at the pub as skilfully crafted and chock-full of flavour.

Although the smallest county, Rutland is the place to be for Michelin-rated dining with two award winners.

Hambleton Hall has retained its star for the 43rd year, and also has two Michelin keys which recognises it as an exceptional place to stay.

Tim Hart, owner said: “A clear and unchanging idea of who we are and what we like to cook has kept us in Michelin star land for 43 years.

“Thank you team, thank you Michelin.”

Hambleton Hall was bought by Tim and his wife Stefa in 1979 and opened as a hotel and restaurant the following year.

Aaron Patterson has headed up the stoves at the Rutland Hotel since 1992 which gives a dependability to the cooking, the Michelin judges noted, and bread comes from Hambleton’s own artisan bakery which Tim co-owns with Julian Carter.

Aaron said: “We are very proud of the whole team at Hambleton for yet another fantastic achievement.”

Hitchen’s Barn in Oakham, which is run by Neil and Louise Hitchen, also received a Bib Gourmand award.

The restaurant has been open for six years and has received the award for five of these.

Judges recommend the Cornish turbot on the bone and say both the wine list and food are well-priced.

The Olive Branch in Clipsham, The Chubby Castor, Prévost at Haycock Manor in Wansford and Restaurant Auction House in Louth are also recognised by the Michelin Guide, although they did not gain a spot on this year’s list.

Michelin inspectors dine out anonymously and rate their experience on quality of the products, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

Louise said: “It is amazing and really exciting for the team.

“We have had a really strong year, having also been recognised in the 100 top restaurants by the Good Food Guide.”

