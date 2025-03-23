With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Gym celebrates Cassidy’s win

Cassidy Little, from Market Deeping, won the People’s Strictly in aid of Comic Relief.

Cassidy is a former Royal Marine medic, who lost his right leg below the knee during a tour of Afghanistan in the summer of 2011. He was one of six people chosen to take part in the first People’s Strictly — a version of Strictly Come Dancing featuring people chosen for their extraordinary acts for charity.

Gym owner Matt Weston from Empire Gymnasium in Market Deeping has known Cassidy for a number of years and expressed his delight at his epic win.

Cassidy with Matt Weston from Empire Gym 10 years ago

He said: "We're all absolutely delighted at Cassidy's win! So richly deserved. We all know the importance of the money raised by the People's Strictly in aid of Comic Relief, indeed that's what makes it all extra special.”

The gym hosted a number of rehearsal sessions for the dancing duo, along with supporting them by hanging a large banner outside the gym to remind the people of Market Deeping to Vote Cassidy.

Following his win, Cassidy brought the glitterball back to the gym to show staff and gym members. Empire Gym is just one of the local businesses that has helped to support Cassidy, along with people from across the UK who have tweeted messages of congratulations for the marine.

Kelly Jackson tweeted saying: "Well deserved tens, a very emotional and fierce dance. Well done Cassidy!"

Kathryn Newton, who tweeted both Cassidy and Natalie, saying: "You were both amazing last night, truly inspirational. I knew you'd smash it - marines are the best!"

Celebrity supporter and friend of Cassidy's, Kimberley Walsh, of Girls Aloud fame, also tweeted her excitement for Cassidy after hearing of his win. She said: "Yes!!! So happy for Cassidy Little."

Sue calls upon people to help others

A woman who shares her home with others to give vulnerable adults the chance to live in the community is calling on people to do the same.

Sue Renner, 65, from Toft, sharing her home as a respite provider 10 years ago

Sue Renner, 65, from Toft, has been a respite provider for Adults Supporting Adults since 2011.

The Lincolnshire-based organisation helps about 300 people in the county through a range of means. One such service is called shared lives, whereby a vulnerable adult is carefully matched to share someone's home either on a full-time or respite basis.

The respite provider then supports that person to become part of their family and develop the necessary skills to be a part of the community and develop their own social networks. Sue first found out about Adults Supporting Adults while working part-time as a community nurse at Bourne Health Clinic.

"All but one of my five children have grown up and left home, so I had the time, a spare room and I thought the concept of shared lives, for someone to come and actually stay with my family was truly amazing," she said.

“I wanted to give something back to the community and to be honest I also thought it would provide new friendships for my daughter, Juliette, who has a learning disability.

“I applied, and after my disclosure and barring service checks, very thorough training and an in-depth assessment over a number of months, I was approved as a respite provider by an independent panel.”

Sue enjoys sharing a variety of activities with the people she takes into her home, from cooking together and gardening to caring for her many pets.

Sue hopes to encourage others to sign up. She said: “If anyone was thinking of becoming a shared lives provider, I would say it is a very rewarding role.

“Obviously you are paid, but it is much more than that.

“To see someone enjoying themselves, trying out new things and creating memories is what it’s all about.”

Donate your knickers to help people in Kenya

A group of women from Bourne are appealing from one woman to another to donate their knickers to help women and children in Kenya.

Terry Westwood, from Bourne needs donations of women's and children's underwear to send to Kenya 10 years ago.

They need the people of Bourne to donate their underwear to be sent to Nyansakia, a small village in Kenya, for women and children who don't have enough money to buy underwear. Friends of Nyansakia, is a local charity based in the Bourne and Deepings.

Founded five years ago they aim to make a difference in the daily lives of the people living in Nyansakia, Western Kenya.

The charity has previously run campaigns to help improve the lives of the 3,000 people living in Nyansakia, but this year want the people of Bourne to donate their underwear.

In 2013 the charity visited the village, and found that very little underwear is worn, as it's an expensive item for subsistence farmers to buy.

So last year, they sent out 27 packs of knickers which had been collected, but many of the ladies were left disappointed as there just wasn't enough pairs to go round.

Trustee, Terry Westwood, from Bourne said: "I was fortunate enough to travel to Western Kenya last year, with donations that could only fit in one suitcase.

“I appeal to the women of Bourne to help donate, as the cost of a pack of knickers from a supermarket is so cheap."

This year the charity hopes to send as many knickers as possible to Western Kenya, including donations of children's underwear: Terry said: "Ladies in the community can be put in embarrassing situations should they fall, as they traditionally wear only skirts or dresses."

Building society staff help charity

Staff at branches of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society have stepped up to the mark to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Jayne Stevens and Laura Rowbottom of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Stamford 10 years ago



Staff at the Stamford branch in the high street are holding a prize draw to raise money for Yorkshire Building Society’s Hour of Need campaign, of which Norwich and Peterborough is part.

The money raised will enable Marie Curie to provide even more vital support for terminally ill people and their families across the UK.

Businesses which have donated prizes include: Marks and Spencer, Morrisons and Stylistics.

Samantha Stevens, manager of the Stamford branch, said: “We are delighted so many local firms have shown their support for our Hour of Need raffle for Marie Curie.”

Sarah rests before big journey

Adventurer Sarah Outen is putting her feet up in the Big Apple after cycling from one coast of North America to the other.

Sarah Outen in New York 10 years ago

Sarah, 29, from Oakham, arrived in New York on Friday.

She has spent the last six months cycling through the US and Canada on her bike Hercules as part of her attempt to navigate the world by manpower alone.

“Reaching New York city represents a big milestone in the journey, being this close to home, relatively speaking, and having survived the North American weather,” said Sarah.

The former Stamford High School pupil has already cycled across Europe, Russia and Asia, kayaked to Japan and rowed from Japan to Canada.

Sarah was forced to abandon her first attempt to row across the Pacific Ocean after her boat, Gulliver, capsized in tropical storm Mawar.

She is now enjoying a few weeks of rest before embarking on the home leg of her journey, which will take her across the Atlantic and back to London.

She said: “Some friends have flown out to see me so I am spending some time with them, alongside giving some talks and activities for my sponsors before the final 400 miles of riding up to my Atlantic launch point on Cape Cod, Massachusets.

“Once I arrive on the coast I have four weeks of sorting, packing and getting my boat Happy Socks and myself ready for the voyage.

“I hope to launch in early May, weather depending.

“Even though there are only a few thousand miles left of the journey, I am mindful that they will be challenging ones across the ocean.

“As ever, there are no guarantees. Thanks from over here to everyone at home for all your support.”

25 years ago

Wine tasting night raises money for school

Members of William Hildyard School Parent Teachers' Association had their taste buds tickled during a fundraising night.

Budding wine connoisseurs get set for some serious slurping 25 years ago.

The wine tasting night, sponsored by off-licence Unwins in Market Deeping, raised £200 for school funds.

The money will be used to buy adventure play equipment for the Market Deeping school. Teacher and committee chairman Jenny Spicer said everyone had a great time and a big thank you should go to Unwins who supplied the wine.

RAF base helps village hall get new kitchen

Collyweston’s refurbished village hall has a new kitchen thanks to RAF Wittering. The air force base donated £1,000 towards the cost of the £100,000 refurbishment of the hall which closed last year.

Funding the repair work, which has included an extension and new insulation, has been helped by grants.

Village hall committee member Fiona Cowan said the hall will reopen at the end of this month.

Plans are also underway to hold a fundraising gala day in the village on Saturday, July 8, which will be attended by staff from RAF Wittering.

Dog lovers reunite with pets

Two dog lovers have been reunited with their pet pooch, thanks to the passport for pets programme.

Gill and Alasdair Barke welcome home Curly Sue 25 years ago

Gill, 70, and Alasdair Barke, 69, lived in the Spanish mountains near Andalucia for 10 years before moving to King's Cliffe, last November.

But their dog, Curly Sue, was not allowed to travel back to England and had to remain in France, where she was looked after by the Barke's friends.

But a delighted couple, Gill and Alasdair returned home on Friday after driving 1,000 miles to pick up their beloved pet.

Gill said: "It felt like someone was missing from the family. She is absolutely devoted to us and watches our every movement." At the end of last month the Government introduced the new Pet Travel Scheme (PETS).

Windows could be covered in bid to prevent damage

Some of the country's most valuable stained glass windows could be covered to stop them being targeted by vandals.

Custodian Gillian Loft, Fiona Loft and Dickon Sinker in front of the windows at Browne's Hospital 25 years ago

Governors at Brownes Hospital in Broad Street, Stamford, have asked for permission to protect seven medieval windows in the chapel and audit room with steel mesh.

If permission for the mesh screens is approved by South Kesteven District Council the work is expected to cost about £3,500.

Chairman Dickon Sinker said the governors had been thinking about the plans for some years after youngsters climbed up the front of the building in 1996.

At the time, 16th century guttering was damaged and the governors have been looking at various options to protect the windows ever since.

Three options were looked at and although the stained glass windows will be covered from the outside it will not obscure the view from the inside.

English Heritage has confirmed the 15th century windows are some of the most valuable, in terms of history, in the country.

Mr Sinker said: "We have got some valuable stuff that we need to care for. "We started looking around a number of churches in the West Midlands and Lincolnshire which were in the process of protecting their windows.

"We decided on a steel mesh which will be fixed on the outside. It will mean that if anything as small as a penny is thrown at the windows it won't damage it.

"We don't want to wait too long for the application to go through as we have got the money.’

Residents will be more comfortable with new chair

A new recliner chair will make life that little bit easier for residents at Van Geest Nursing Home in Stamford.

Sister Allison Grey tests out the home's new recliner chair 25 years ago.

The Royal Mail in Peterborough managed to raise £1,400 for the nursing home, which is located in Stamford Hospital, so it could buy a new comfortable and practical chair.

Julie Lewis from the Royal Mail said: “My mother was in the Van Geest unit and I recognised the need for the patients to be more mobile instead of sitting in their beds all day.

“I heard it would cost £1,000 for this recliner chair.

“Having done some fundraising in the past I decided to try to raise the money.”

Julie has had a great deal of support from RAF Wittering with three officers taking part in the Great North Run to help stump up the cash.

Other events included selling old books and dried flower baskets and having house parties.

50 years ago

One event of the Stamford Arts Festival to be held in June deserves special recommendation to Stamford people. This is the lecture-recital by Professor Philip Collins of Leicester University, entitled "An evening with Dickens."

100 years ago

L.N.E.R. Holiday Plans - The London and North Eastern Railway has arranged a comprehensive list of Easter excursions, details of which appear elsewhere in this issue.

Bookings for periods of 5 to 15 days to all parts covered by the service will be available. Numerous day trips will also be run, and cheap tickets Monday from certain stations to any from vill will be issued on Easter other L.N.E.R. station within 60 miles.

150 years ago

Reliable Garden Seeds - The house of Messrs. W. and J. Brown, of Stamford, Peterborough, etc, is renowned for supplying the best seeds of all varieties.

They spare no expense to ensure their products being of the highest quality; the seeds are carefully tested and under favourable circumstances failure is almost impossible.

200 years ago

The gas lights in Stanford afford a great treat to the public, and for beauty of effect exceed the highest expectations that had been formed.

The London tradesmen who are attending the fair, declare that they have not any where seen so brilliant and powerful a light.