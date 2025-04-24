Irish Travellers who are currently dependant on roadside and unauthorised camping have submitted plans for a caravan park outside of a small village.

Applicant Michael McDonagh has applied to Peterborough City Council to change the use of a stretch of agricultural land known as The Orchard in Uffington Road, Barnack.

The area would become a residential caravan site for four Irish Gypsy households, with each family having two caravans.

The Orchard in Uffington Road, Barnack

Plans also include retaining a temporary house on the site as a communal dayroom and laying of hard-standing.

On behalf of the applicant, agent Philip Brown, explained in the design and access statement: “There are no vacant pitches on existing lawful sites and there are no allocated sites in Peterborough.

“The families intending to occupy the proposed caravan site are Irish Travellers currently dependant on roadside and/or unauthorised camping.

“They have a personal need for lawful accommodation which, in addition to the general unmet need, weigh in favour of this application.”

The planning application argues that the site is an appropriate location in principle for a Gypsy caravan site.

Mr Brown added: “That being the case, it cannot be expected that Gypsy sites are hidden from view or, that some harm will not be caused to the character or appearance of the countryside.”

