A hairdresser, who is keen to meet an increase in demand, has opened a new salon.

Amy Thornley, owner of Allsaints Hairdressing in Mill Street, Oakham, has opened her second salon in Stamford.

Under the same name, her new salon is located in The George Mews in Station Road.

Amy Thornley takes the keys from Jane Chandler

“I like Stamford as it has the vibe I am going for,” she said.

“It’s a market town and is so beautiful so I knew that’s where I wanted my second salon.”

Since she got the keys in December, Amy has been busy refurbishing the salon, which was previously called Gerard’s and run by Jane Chandler who recently retired after 31 years.

Allsaints Hairdressers in The George Mews, Stamford

Two long-standing members of staff from Gerard’s will join Amy’s team as well as a new hair stylist.

Amy admits before the salon came on the market, she did not realise the George Hotel had a number of business units and with fears other people may also be in the dark, she is keen to increase footfall.

Although Amy is taking the space of a former salon, she believes there is plenty of room for the beauty industry to expand in Stamford and Oakham.

“Stamford is growing every day so the demand for beauty treatments is too,” said Amy.

“Hair and makeup is viewed very differently now.”

She added: “If anything, I think there’s always a shortage of salons.

“In Oakham, even if another salon opens I am still fully booked.”

Amy opened the Oakham salon in 2018 and since then has seen the business go from strength to strength, including taking top spots at a number of awards.

“I’ve also grown massively as a person,” she said. “Opening my salon has taught me a lot about communication, management and problem solving.

“I pride myself on customer service - it is massively important.”

To book an appointment at the Stamford salon call 01780 753002.



