Hard work and determination have paid off for many college students, who have secured the grades they needed to take the next step in their education.

Pupils at Stamford College have been celebrating their GCSE results in English and maths.

Among the students who achieved notable academic success were Barnaby Edwards, Daisy, and Laiba Khanum.

Pupils celebrate their results at Stamford College

Daisy, a catering student who passed her English exam, said: “Everyone was very helpful.

“They supported me balancing my GCSEs with my main course.

“On certain days, I had time in between and it worked well with the way the course was laid out.”

Meanwhile, Barnaby, who passed his GCSEs, also won the Maths Award for Excellence at the Inspire Education Group Student Awards in June.

He said: “I joined halfway through the college year, but I had studied a lot beforehand and continued progressing through the course.”