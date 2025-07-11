The hard work starts now for the judges in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025.

Nominations for the event, sponsored by Hegarty, closed last week and now judges will have the difficult task of sorting through hundreds of nominations to whittle it down to just a shortlisted few in each of the 10 categories.

The awards categories are: Best New Start-Up - Sponsored by Alltech; Best Independent Retailer - Open for sponsorship; Team of the Year - Open for sponsorship; Business Innovation - Sponsored by PVS Media; Environmental Champion - Open for sponsorship; Best Social Enterprise -Sponsored by Inspire Education Group; Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM; Customer Care - Open for sponsorship; Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council and Large Business of the Year - Open for sponsorship.

The awards are the most well-established of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and our judging panel comes from Alltech, PVS Media, CLM, Peter’s Cleaners, Pegasus Funding Solutions, Hegarty, South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

The shortlisted finalists will be revealed in next week’s Rutland & Stamford Mercury and at LincsOnline.co.uk on Friday, July 18.

On the same date, tickets will go on sale for the event.

Award sponsors, judges and shortlisted nominees will be invited to the grand awards ceremony at The Pavilion, Rutland Hall Hotel on the evening of Friday, September 19.

Attendees will be treated to a drinks reception, followed by a meal served with wine. The winners will then be unveiled during a glittering ceremony.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, event programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.