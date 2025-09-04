The parents of a six-year-old boy with autism have called him “a little hero” after completing an epic reading challenge over the school summer holidays.

Struggles with reading linked to the condition led to Thomas Taylor having low confidence and even being bullied at school.

Thomas was presented with a medal by mum Louise for completing his challenge

But he completed a challenge to read a book a day through the school summer holidays with flying colours and has so far raised almost £600 for Greenpeace.

Having started on July 29 with Worm’s Wiggle, Thomas ended the 40-day mission on Wednesday with Harry’s Giant Escape.

“He has been brilliant and a little hero,” said mum Louise.

Thomas gets down to business

“Thomas has improved his reading, worked hard and helped another cause all in one summer holiday.

“I am super proud because it's been so hard for him and he has done it with a smile.

“He has shown true character and brilliant qualities in keeping his word, working hard, and not giving up when things get challenging, and also discovering you can help others by doing hard things yourself.”

Mum Louise says Thomas' reading skills have improved massively during the summer

He was inspired to raise money for the environmental campaign group after a visit to Birdfair at Rutland Water where he heard about its mission to clean up the oceans.

Thomas has so far raised £594 towards his £1,000 target and donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/reading-to-change-the-world-at-six-years-old

Living with autism means that Thomas, from Ketton, can sometimes stutter, lose focus and forget how to decode words.

It has also given Thomas more confidence and self belief

“It's hard because he processes sounds and words differently,” Louise explained.

“He has worked hard every day on this challenge. On days Thomas physically could not read he looked at picture books or puzzle books and then on good reading days he has read two or sometimes three books.”

Thomas has cut the time it takes him to read 80 words from 45 minutes to 15 minutes and has moved up a grade of books.

Thomas' summer holiday reading list

Louise’s decision to record his reading has also helped.

“He has massively improved over the challenge,” she said.

“He is now reading 150 to 200 words and this is again taking him longer, but because he can listen back to his earlier attempts it's really boosted his self-confidence that he can do it and it will get easier.

“Even though it's taking us just as long or longer to read the green band of books he can now hear and see it will pay off in the end.”