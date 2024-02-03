MindSpace Stamford is hosting an ‘Introduction to the Menopause’ session on Tuesday (February 6).

The informal talk followed by the chance to ask questions will be held by mental fitness coach Emma Ellis and MindSpace PeriMenoPlus+ group leader Emma Allman.

It is the February session of the monthly women’s group meeting at MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford.

Emma Ellis and Emma Allman

Emma Ellis’s experiences and those of her clients led to her taking a CPD-accredited course run by The Newson Clinic called ‘Confidence in the Menopause’, which has been downloaded over 30,000 times by healthcare professionals worldwide.

She said: “I took the course because of my own experience and because my clients often discussed their health during their coaching sessions.

“This inevitably led to conversations around the menopause. I too have been frustrated over the lack of advice and knowledge available to women and believe it’s essential that women become better informed so they can then speak to their healthcare provider and decide which pathway works for them.”

Her introduction to the menopause at MindSpace’s monthly PeriMenoPlus+ group is open to any woman who would like research-based information on the menopause, or who would just like to chat and a cup of tea with other women who are at this stage of their lives.

The PeriMenoPlus+ group is run by Emma Allman, who said: ““I’m really pleased that Mindspace are able to collaborate with Emma Ellis to provide an informative session.

“We have professional speakers throughout the year and Emma is kickstarting 2024for us.

“Perimenoplus+ is a great place to connect with like-minded women who wish to discuss and explore their peri and menopause experiences.

“We also hope that the information gleaned will enable them to feel more confident when speaking to their own healthcare professionals.”

The group is free and open to all women. A session for men will take place later in the year, and men who would like to attend to understand more about the perimenopause and menopause can also get in touch.

Women can register to attend Tuesday’s session via the MindSpace website https://mindspacestamford.com/join-in/

There may be some spaces available on the night.

The session will run from 7pm to 9.30pm at the MindSpace Hub, 39 Broad Street, Stamford.