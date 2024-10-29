It’s not often someone stops you in the high street to tell you about their addictions.

So, when informed with wide-eyed fervour that a friend’s new favourite pastime “is pickleball and it’s totally addictive”, a glowing new dopamine hit arrived on my horizon.

Pickleball, for those not yet in the know, is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

It’s played with paddles and a plastic ball full of holes - not unlike a beach tennis set - over a central net a similar height to tennis.

Eyeing the form at Stamford Social Pickleball, which meets at Borderville Sports Centre off Ryhall Road, the style involves less arm-swing than tennis, and combined with a lighter and less bouncy ball it’s a much more compact game.

Throw in rules that are straightforward and relatively few, and it’s mercifully easy to pick up and play.

Marc Burden returns a shot with partner for the game, Nicki Townsend

Here’s not the place to describe the game in its entirety, but there are three nuggets worth noting: it works as singles or doubles, serves should land diagonally opposite and not too close to the net (an area known as ‘the kitchen’), and players can’t be in ‘the kitchen’ to volley the ball.

Basically, whether in a couple or single, keep out of the kitchen. A sensible rule for life, not just for pickleball.

The Sunday evening session that enticed me from an armchair slump had attracted a good two-dozen people, so doubles games were being played on Borderville’s four badminton courts.

These sessions aren’t coached - that’s for those attending on Fridays - but by mixing up who plays on the court, organisers Nicki Townsend and Shaun Cowan give players the opportunity to learn techniques and tricks from one another.

Badminton courts - marked in white at Borderville - can be used for pickleball

Some of the best players hit hard and fast, and apply spin to the ball that makes returning shots tricky.

But the relatively small court and the lightness of the equipment means it’s not a game that excludes people - Stamford Social Pickleball attracts a wide age range of men and women, and paddles can be borrowed from Nicki and Shaun, who are also able to point people in the direction of a discount if they want to invest in their own equipment.

Rosey Peacock joined after moving to Stamford and has found pickleball a hugely sociable sport that has helped her get to know people.

The game can be played as singles or doubles

“I come to the Friday sessions and on Sundays and have found it very welcoming,” she said.

“It’s quite energetic - I used to play tennis but broke a wrist and it’s not as strong as it was, so pickleball is ideal.”

Sheena Kirk from Cottesmore discovered pickleball while on holiday in America, where it has become a real craze, and having found the game ‘addictive’ vowed to find a club when she returned home.

Pickleball isn't too strenuous but it does keep its players fit

At Stamford she receives good advice on court, which she says is helping her to pick up skills quickly.

“It’s such great fun and you get a good workout, which is often needed on a Sunday night,” Sheena said.

Nicki established Stamford Social Pickleball about a year ago to complement the badminton club she runs at Borderville.

Nicki Townsend and Shaun Cowan run Stamford Social Pickleball

Since then it’s gone from a couple of courts once a week to multiple courts on Wednesday mornings, and Friday and Sunday evenings, and pickleball coaching by pro player Pep Giuliano is being added to the mix.

Sessions last 90 minutes, cost £5, and places must be booked in advance. To find out more contact Nicki on 07734 819791 or email nickitownsend@live.com

Oh, and if you’re wondering why it’s called pickleball, one theory suggests that when the game was invented in 1965 by US Congressman Joel Pritchard and friend Bill Bell, they were on holiday with their families - and a dog called Pickles.