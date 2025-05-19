A man wanted in connection with allegations of stalking is still at large.

Patrick Breen, 40, who has connections with the Easton-on-the-Hill and Stamford areas, has been hunted by police since February.

Northamptonshire Police has renewed an appeal for help in finding him in connection with allegations of stalking and breaching his restraining order in February and March this year.

Patrick Breen is wanted by Northants Police

Anyone who has seen Breen or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on Northants police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They are asked to quote incident number 25000105079 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.