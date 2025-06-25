An animal-lover who has helped rehome numerous rescue cats is appealing for help to find one that has gone missing.

When Anna Wing-Sketch heard that Roxy, her new neighbours’ house cat, had disappeared shortly after their move, she sprang into action.

Roxy the missing cat

Anna, who helped the RSPCA remove pigeons trapped during a hot spell in Stamford’s former Wilko store, has also worked with local charities to rehome cats without owners.

She said: “Roxy, who belongs to my new neighbours, got out on Sunday morning and has not been seen since. She’s new to the area and very timid, so she’ll be terrified and we are very worried about her.

“Despite searching day and night, we can’t find her.”

Anna added that Roxy is likely to be in the area of Stamford that includes Victoria Road, King’s Road, Gloucester Road, Queens Street, New Cross Road and Recreation Ground Road.

She thinks Roxy might be hiding in a shed or summerhouse, and has asked people living in the area to take a moment to check.

Anyone who finds Roxy can call Anna on 07971 256688.