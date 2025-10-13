He might have been a novice at the playground game, but thanks to his ‘hard nut’ technique Matt Cross has been named this year’s King Conker.

The 37-year-old from Bourne, a civil servant at RAF Wittering, had never before competed in the World Conker Championships, held annually at the Shuckburgh Arms pub in Southwick, near Oundle.

And such was his doubt about his ability, he even told his wife Tiffany and seven-year-old son Benjamin not to worry about coming along to support him yesterday (Sunday, October 12), as he’d be “home by lunchtime”.

Matt Cross is interviewed after taking the title. Photo: Dave Hodson

Yet after several knock-out rounds Matt was still in the game - and realised things were “getting a bit serious”.

“It was my first time at the championships and I didn't go in with any hopes beyond a round two finish,” said Matt, who apart from a ‘knockabout’ with colleagues in the office, last played conkers ‘properly’ back in primary school.

“But then I reached the quarter final and realised I was only two wins away from the title.”

King Conker 2025 Matt Cross. Photo: Dave Hodson

He puts his winning streak through the rounds down to a technique that involved striking the opponent’s conker hard, and with as good an aim as he could muster.

“There’s no point tickling around it,” he said. “You have to use a bit of force, and so when I hit the other conker, it was worth it.

“I missed a couple of times in the final against Mags Blake, but in the end the balance of power went my way.”

Meanwhile, back home Tiffany and Benjamin had received news of Matt’s rising through the conker ranks, and had tuned in to watch him win the final and be crowned King Conker 2025.

Queen Conker Mags Blake. Photo: Dave Hodson

There is a juniors' competition too. Photo: Nigel Hume

The morning after the big win, Benjamin took his dad’s winning conker along to school for a bit of ‘show and tell’ in the classroom.

“My wife felt the need to mention to his teacher that it was a true story,” said Matt, who also sums up his new-found fame as ‘bizarre’.

“I will take part again next year but again, not with any expectation of winning, despite what’s just happened.”

Match action from the contest. Photo: Nigel Hume

The championships is a hard-fought competition which this year attracted about 250 entrants from across the country.

Some have taken part for more years than Matt has been alive, and last year there was controversy when the 82-year-old winner was found with a steel conker in his pocket - later dismissed as being brought along just as a joke, and not used in the contest.

Conker officials. Photo: Dave Hodson

Crouching tiger, hidden conker. Photo: Iain Evans

A swing and a prayer. Photo: Dave Hodson

The event draws quite a crowd. Photo: Dave Hodson

After last year's 'scandal', a fun metal detector was on site. Photo: Dave Hodson

A serious competitor. Photo: Nigel Hume

Youngsters enjoy the freedom to play conkers. Photo: Iain Evans

A sport fit for a king. Photo: Iain Evans

A wide range of costumes were worn. Photo: Nigel Hume

The women's contest attracted strong players. Photo: Nigel Hume

An eye-catching hat. Photo: Nigel Hume

A swig of Guinness helps steady the nerves of this conker-playing nun. Photo: Nigel Hume

Conker championship official St John Burkett. Photo: Nigel Hume

