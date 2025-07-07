A 999 call made during the attempted resuscitation of a schoolboy has been heard by a jury at his inquest.

Five-year-old Benedict Blythe had collapsed unconscious outside his classroom at Barnack Primary School on December 1, 2021.

His teaching assistant administered two doses of Benedict’s adrenaline auto-injector, which he had in case of severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis resulting from food allergies.

Benedict Blythe with his sister, Etta. Photo: supplied

Because Benedict had vomited a few minutes earlier, his father Pete Blythe, who lives in Stamford, had been called to collect him from school. Arriving to find his son unconscious, he gave CPR alongside members of staff.

Amy Jones, Benedict’s headteacher, used the reception classroom’s phone to call an ambulance.

The first six minutes of the call to East Midlands Ambulance Service (Emas) was played today (Monday, July 7) - the sixth day of an inquest hearing being held at Peterborough Town Hall.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

Mrs Jones can be heard saying ‘Barnack Primary School’ at the start of the call before being asked if the patient is breathing.

She replied ‘no’ and explained that a boy had had an allergic reaction and that an ‘EpiPen’ was used on him.

Mrs Jones described Benedict as “blue at the mouth and unconscious” and gave the address of the school.

Asked for the postcode, she struggled to remember it. The call had been in progress 80 seconds when the address was confirmed by the call handler.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

Mrs Jones was asked again if the patient was breathing, to which she replied that it was ‘shallow’ and that Benedict was ‘not completely alert’.

Mrs Jones told the call handler: “He was foaming at the mouth and he went blue.”

She then said Benedict had lost consciousness again.

Mrs Jones was asked if a defibrillator was available - it was not at that point - and was talked through checking Benedict’s mouth and throat for vomit, and how to give two rescue breaths. She relayed this information to those in the room giving CPR.

During the fourth through to the sixth minute of the phone call, the call handler talked Mrs Jones through steps to clear Benedict’s airway and give rescue breaths, before moving on to describe how to give chest compressions.

Following the phone call evidence, the jury was read the statement of Simon Bryans, the senior emergency medical technician for Emas who responded to the 999 call with a colleague.

He described the call as ‘a category 1 call for a cardiac arrest’ and said while on the way they became stuck at a railway crossing.

Mr Bryans arrived at 10.52am and took over chest compressions while his colleague controlled Benedict’s airway.

They handed over to the air ambulance medical team on its arrival, and prepared their ambulance for transporting Benedict to Peterborough City Hospital. They arrived at 12.05pm.

Benedict was pronounced dead by hospital doctors shortly before 1pm.

The jury has previously heard evidence that Benedict had eaten a biscuit brought into school from home during morning breaktime, but McVitie’s provided evidence that this would not have contained any relevant allergens.

The jury also heard that Benedict consumed dairy-free oat milk with his breakfast cereal at home. The opinion of an expert in allergies was that this was not the cause of his reaction because it was more than two hours earlier.

Oat milk brought in from home to drink during school breaktime was given to Benedict, but staff gave evidence to say they did not think he had drunk it, and had tipped it away.

Coroner Elizabeth Gray is due to sum up evidence, including statements from Benedict’s parents, from medical experts, and from school staff, tomorrow (Tuesday, July 8). The jury will then be asked to retire to consider its verdict.

The purpose of the inquest is to publicly investigate the circumstances surrounding Benedict’s death and how he died, but not to apportion blame.