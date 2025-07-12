An event dedicated to a much-misunderstood brain disorder attracted more than 200 visitors.

Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) describes a problem with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body.

It can manifest in numerous ways, including limb weakness and paralysis. One Stamford woman developed a Welsh accent overnight.

The event to discuss functional neurological disorder attracted more than 200 visitors to Stamford School hall. Photo: staff

But there have been few public events to raise awareness of the condition and bring together expert speakers on the topic.

As a result, Stamford Health Awareness Charity (Sheac), helped to organise a day-long public conference on FND at Stamford School.

Those coming along could hear the personal stories of people with the condition, as well as from the parents of children diagnosed with FND.

There was the chance to put questions to a panel of experts, and hear from neurologists, physiotherapists and neuropsychologists who all specialise in FND.

People were informed about some of the reason for FND, how it can manifest, and actions that can be taken to try to re-educate the brain.

Keith Spurr, chairman of Sheac, said when they first advertised that an event about FND would be taking place he had been staggered by the amount of interest and had enquiries from people across the country who were keen to attend.

“The case studies and the expert knowledge we heard at the event have been moving and enlightening,” he said.

“There was clearly a public need for more information about functional neurological disorder, and we are pleased that Stamford has been able to host such an important medical event for the public.”