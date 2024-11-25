Healthcare survey for people in Stamford

People are being asked how they feel about NHS services, particularly as more homes are built.

Roadshows in Stamford are planned and there is an online survey people can complete about GPs, dentists, pharmacies and other health and wellbeing services.

The aim is to gather an idea of what people think of health services now, and how they might be changed for the better.

Part of Stamford Hospital site has been sold for housing

Pete Burnett from NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said it was about ensuring health services are ‘fit for the future’, particularly in the light of projected population growth as more housing is built.

He said: “There are no plans to reduce or alter services in the area as a result of our planned engagement. Instead, our focus is purely on understanding the needs of local people so that future services are informed by those at the heart of the local community.”

Although information gathered from the survey and future meetings will be anonymous, the ICB will make its general findings public.

The online survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/HealthyStamford

It is open until January 31, 2025.