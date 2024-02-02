A festive event has provided a boost for a charity which provides dogs to help the deaf.

Stamford and District Lions Club presented Hearing Dogs for Deaf People with a cheque for £500 last week.

The charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds they would otherwise miss – such as smoke alarms and alarm clocks.

Gill Clarke (left), of Stamford and District Lions, hands over a cheque to Judy Sewell from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

The proceeds were from a Christmas tree festival, organised by the Lions, at St John’s Church, in Stamford, which ran from November 24 to December 10 last year.

Lions club members Gill Clarke and Alasdair McInnes also got the chance to meet the newest trainee hearing dog, Ella, and some of her friends.

“Stamford and District Lions Club would like to thank all the people who visited the Christmas Tree Festival and made a donation,” said Gill.

Lions club members Gill Clarke and Alasdair McInnes with Judy Sewell and volunteers and dogs from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

“Every penny received has been donated to this fantastic charity who really make a difference to the lives of deaf people.”