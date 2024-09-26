Home   Stamford   News   Article

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in Scotgate, Stamford and traffic chaos across town centre

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 18:05, 26 September 2024

Stamford town centre is congested after heavy rain this afternoon led to flash flooding.

Water is running down Scotgate in Stamford and it has led to traffic queuing from all directions, including into North Street and up towards Ryhall Road.

Other routes including Wharf Road, Uffington Road and All Saints’ Street are also heavily congested.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place. Picture: Met Office
Bus services 201,202,301 and 302 are also experiencing delays, according to AA.

There is also some flooding on country roads across Rutland and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which lasts until 10am tomorrow (Friday, September 27).

Send your weather photos, if it’s safe to do so, to: kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk

