Air ambulance helicopter lands close to St Augustine’s School in Kesteven Road, Stamford
An air ambulance has landed close to a school.
The yellow helicopter was seen descending close to St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at about 10.50am today (Thursday, December 28).
It landed on a public playing field next to the school and remained there for an hour before taking off. It is not known if a patient was on board.
Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.
