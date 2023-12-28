An air ambulance has landed close to a school.

The yellow helicopter was seen descending close to St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at about 10.50am today (Thursday, December 28).

It landed on a public playing field next to the school and remained there for an hour before taking off. It is not known if a patient was on board.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

