Air ambulance helicopter lands close to St Augustine’s School in Kesteven Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:11, 28 December 2023
 | Updated: 12:10, 28 December 2023

An air ambulance has landed close to a school.

The yellow helicopter was seen descending close to St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, at about 10.50am today (Thursday, December 28).

It landed on a public playing field next to the school and remained there for an hour before taking off. It is not known if a patient was on board.

The air ambulance landed close to Kesteven Road, Stamford
Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

