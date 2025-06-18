From bushcraft to sound spas, businesses are being offered the chance to give their staff unique wellbeing experiences.

Described as rustic-style retreats, MindSpace’s Business Wellbeing Days will be an opportunity for workers to escape the desk, come together as a team and focus on taking care of themselves - with the aim of feeling refreshed and recharged.

Enjoying a sound bath

A Gallup study 1 has shown a strong correlation between wellbeing and productivity, with employees who feel supported with their wellbeing having a 67% higher performance rating.

Businesses which book a MindSpace Wellbeing Day will be able to tailor their own package to suit the needs of their employees.

From a full day of wellbeing activities followed by a workshop with a business coach, to a shorter session in the wellbeing garden with an activity such as a sound spa, sketching, or foraging.

Could your staff benefit from a wellbeing day?

MindSpace, which is based in Stamford, is collaborating with different local businesses to provide the activities as well as The Blonde Beet for picnic lunches and The William Cecil hotel for a dry weather venue.

“MindSpace is offering an experience where workers gain the full benefit of leaving the office and switching off from any work stress,” said Pip Tiffin, people and operations lead at MindSpace.

“We want to encourage local businesses to take time to focus on their wellbeing, which will aid productivity, happiness, and performance in the long run.

The MindSpace Business Wellbeing Day Garden

“My own experience of a corporate wellbeing day simply talked about how we could fit more into our day. I realised I was burnt out and needed to prioritise my wellbeing.

“This experience underscored the importance of genuine support over mere advice. As a charity, MindSpace is known for offering a range of activities that benefit mental wellbeing, and our business offerings follow the same ethos. We want people to leave having had a relaxing experience that helps you to de-stress and hopefully improve productivity and retention.”

The MindSpace Wellbeing Days for Businesses are suitable for teams from ten people and income generated from the bookings will go back into the charity to help it continue its provision of mental wellbeing support to the wider community.

Other activities include bushcraft, making sun catchers, a sound bath​ (With Sara Nye of Sound Spa Tribe), mindfulness​, doodle & drift (sketching with artist Karen Neale)​, foraging (with herbalist Nicola Fenton)​ while workshops covering topics such as menopause, burnout and neurodivergence are also available.

To book a MindSpace Wellbeing Day for Business you can visit https://form.jotform.com/251122988848065.