A three-year project to create a community woodland has been completed with a final round of planting.

Sixty volunteers turned out to help plant the final 2,000 saplings at Lower Braceborough Wood.

Landowner Richard Boulderstone has always had a keen interest in the environment and spent a long time looking for the perfect location to fulfil his lifelong dream.

Tony Cook, Richard Boulderstone, Sam Taylor, Bella Boulderstone, Matthew White, Heather Uzzell and Edward Boulderstone were among those to plant 2,000 trees at Lower Braceborough Wood. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In 2019 he paid £130,000 for a 17-acre plot of land in Braceborough which is now home to 6,000 trees.

Richard, who lives in Baston, said: “The new trees are all planted, the guards are on and the trees we have planted in previous years are growing well.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who came along to help with the planting this year because it was very cold and rainy.”

Bella Boulderstone, Sam Taylor, Richard Boulderstone and Edward Boulderstone get to work. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Richard, who works in the computer software industry, has been working alongside the Woodland Trust as part of its MOREWoods scheme. The charity advised him on the best species to plant, including ash, aspen and birch.

Val Lofthouse served refreshment for the volunteers

