Cycling around Stamford has taught me that people share a powerful value - moving under our own steam makes life better, writes Johnny Topaz of Stamford Cycling.

Not just epic 45km loops, but everyday journeys. School runs. Market trips. After work spins to clear your head. It’s about health and connection. You wave to more neighbours on a bike than you ever do behind a windscreen.

The benefits of cycling are many, says Johnny Topaz of Stamford Cycling. Photo: Supplied

What if we made that feeling the default in town? Short trips by foot or bike for the 1 to 3 mile errands that clog our streets. Safer crossings that don’t leave us waiting forever to cross the road. Clear, calm links from estates to the centre. A couple of School Street pilots at pick-up time, so families can scoot and stride without the car chaos. More signed and family-friendly routes visible around town. Nothing too radical - just small changes that make the active choice the easy choice.

The benefits are obvious. Cleaner air, quieter streets, bodies that work better, minds that settle quicker. And there’s a lovely side effect - more spontaneous conversations. When you’re not sat inside a car, you actually bump into people. You chat with somebody you spot enjoying a coffee on the high street. You say hello to the parent from your child’s class.

Stamford already has the ingredients to become more active. We’re a small town with stunning destinations on our doorstep - the Meadows or Burghley Park. Exactly the sort of places people will happily walk or cycle to if the route feels safe, direct and obvious. The opportunity is to connect the dots with a few smart, low-cost steps that make everyday movement feel normal, not niche.

There will always be journeys where driving makes sense. But if we design short local trips to be walked or cycled by default, we free up space for those who need it, ease parking pressure and keep Stamford’s streets working better for everyone. When we move a little slower, we see more, we greet more, we belong more. Let’s make that the everyday experience - and watch the town feel even more like home.