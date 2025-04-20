A village which is home to a county’s oldest house is launching a blue plaque route.

Forty-five properties in Nassington will soon display blue plaques which give a glimpse into their history.

Chairperson of Nassington Parish Council Sam Attenborough - joined by Henry VIII and his six wives - will launch the blue plaque route on Sunday, April 27 at 12pm in Church Street.

Chairperson of Nassington Parish Council Sam Attenborough in front of Prebendal Manor with a blue plaque

Sam said: “Nassington has a rich history with regard to its buildings as well as the human stories.

“Many of these involve generations of the same families, some of whom still live in the village today.”

The history of Nassington is curated in an archive managed on behalf of the parish council by historian and lifelong resident Karen Palenski.

She has spent hundreds of hours sorting through papers, records, maps and images of the numerous historic properties in the village and has interviewed residents and visitors about their experiences.

Among her discoveries are the connections to Mary Queen of Scots, Richard III and King Canute.

Karen said: “Nassington is a fascinating place.

“It boasts the oldest house in Northamptonshire, Prebendal Manor, and at one time comprised seven pubs, a dairy, two laundries, two bakeries, a tray maker, a tailor’s shop, a draper, a wheelwright and a carpenter, among other businesses.

“The blue plaque route is about creating awareness of the social and economic history of the village while also enabling ease of access to its engaging story.”