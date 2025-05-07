For months rumours have been swirling around what will be opening in an empty town building - finally a business has confirmed plans to move in.

Clothing company Weird Fish is one of the two businesses moving into the former Wilko in Stamford High Street.

The building has been empty since September 2023 and over the past year work has been done to split the building into two separate units.

The former Wilko in Stamford High Street

Weird Fish will be taking the first unit, number 44a, and is currently advertising for a sales advisor, store manager and assistant store manager.

A spokesperson for Weird Fish, which was founded in Cornwall in 1993, was unable to confirm an opening date.

Gavin Hynes from Eddisons, which has been responsible for finding businesses to fill the building, previously said national retailers were lined up to move in and the building is now showing as under offer on the estate agent’s website.

There had been speculation that bakery chains Gail’s and Greggs were among the retailers lined up to move into the empty High Street building. However both businesses denied this.

