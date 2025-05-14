Jobs are being advertised and refurbishment work has begun as a high-end fragrance chain prepares to open in a town centre.

Jo Malone London is set to open in Stamford High Street, which will be the business’ first Lincolnshire store.

The fragrance shop will be located in the empty unit at 53 High Street, which had been occupied by Neal’s Yard Remedies for 10 years.

The plans for Jo Malone in Stamford. Photo: David Green / SKDC planning portal

A planning application has been submitted by representatives at the brand’s parent company, Estee Lauder, to South Kesteven District Council which seeks permission to refurbish the shop.

It also details plans for the fascia sign at the front of the shop will be painted white with black Jo Malone London text, and a blade sign with the brand's logo will be installed.

Jo Malone London is currently advertising for a store manager, assistant store manager and two part-time sales assistants.

Work is underway to transform the former Neal's Yard Remedies in Stamford High Street

The London-based business sells a range of perfumes and colognes, candles and diffusers, and bath and body products.

LincsOnline contacted Jo Malone London for more information, including an opening date, but did not receive a response.

Other businesses due to open in Stamford soon include clothing brand Weird Fish and bakery chain Greggs.



