A famous face was spotted in Stamford last year - and it is now clear they weren’t just visiting the area for a holiday.

People spotted actor Jacob Elordi dining out in Stamford and having a drink in an East Northants village last July.

The Australian actor is best known for his roles in the teen film The Kissing Booth, the HBO series Euphoria and more recently as Elvis Presley in the film Priscilla.

Jacob Elordi as Felix in Saltburn. Photo: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios

His latest project to hit the cinemas is Saltburn, a new coming of age film about privilege and desire centred on an aristocratic English family.

A number of scenes from the film were shot at Drayton House near Lowick in East Northamptonshire.

Reportedly the cast and crew were not allowed to reveal the location of the film, as the Grade I-listed property is a private home but the Drayton House was identified by eagle-eyed viewers.

Filming took place at Drayton House in Northamptonshire. Photo: Chiabella James / Prime Video

Starring alongside Elordi in the film is Rosamund Pike, who starred in Pride and Prejudice, some of which was filmed in Stamford, and Barry Keoghan.

The film, which arrived in cinemas in mid-November, will be available to stream on Prime Video from December 22.

Have you watched Saltburn? Share what you thought in the comments below.