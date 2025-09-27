The versatility and skills of hundreds of volunteers and a dozen paid staff saw a heritage railway land the Team of the Year award.

Nene Valley Railway, which has 351 volunteers on its books, took the prize at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025.

Team of the Year winners Nene Valley Railway

“They are maintaining a critical part of national heritage whilst delivering great benefits to their team, aged between 14 and 92,” said judge Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of award sponsors Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

“Run by a critical team of volunteers, a dedicated board and valued employees, they have worked through the pandemic to protect a highly regulated project, delivering benefits to visiting groups whilst providing an engaging environment for all.”

Nene Valley is one of the UK’s leading charity heritage railways, operating steam and diesel engines, as well as five stations, along a line from its Wansford headquarters and Peterborough.

General manager Tracy Spring decided it was high time the team got some well-deserved recognition.

“It’s hard to say well done and thank you to so many people and this award is a great way to do that,” she said. “I’m very proud.

“There are challenges every single day running a heritage railway, but challenges are always good, and it’s nice to build these teams within the big team.”

Michael Purcell, chairman of Nene Valley Railway, also paid tribute to the dedication and talent of their volunteers and employees.

“We are a team - the staff and volunteers,” he said. “We have to work together otherwise the whole piece would not work.

“We put the right team in place, we give them space to do their jobs and they deliver.”

The Birch Tree Cafe, based in Easton-on-the-Hill, and Stamford’s Tys Retail Ltd were finalists in the category.