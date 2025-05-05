Pictures from Uffington Scarecrow Festival 2025
People can enjoy the second day of a two-day scarecrow festival near Stamford today (Bank Holiday Monday).
The annual event in Uffington is hugely popular and this year seems likely to be no exception.
The scarecrows trail was undertaken by hundreds of people between 10am and 4pm yesterday (Sunday), with many of the hero-themed creations helping to solve clues on the trail question sheet.
A mini quiz aimed at children was also keeping minds busy.
As well as puzzles to solve there are stalls selling cakes, children’s games and toys, books, bric-a-brac and more besides, while people can have their caricature drawn by LincsOnline cartoonist John Elson, from Ailsworth, have a go at well wanging, see a model railway, and take part in other fairground games.
On Saturday afternoon there was a dog show, and music and crafts are happening in St Michael and All Angels’ Church, while Rutland Morris are due to perform from 12.15pm on Monday.
Uffington Scarecrow Festival committee member Vanessa Kimberley said although they won’t have a figure until the end of the event, it was looking to be a good year for visitors, with plenty of people coming along on the Sunday and rain holding off to make it a dry but breezy Bank Holiday Monday.
She added: “People have been enjoying the miniature fire engine, which has been giving rides around Lindsey Road, as well as seeing the full-sized one and Stamford crew outside the church.
“A photo booth that a couple in the village made has been attracting a lot of attention on the school field, and the welly wanging is always popular, as are the bric-a-brac stalls.
“We hope to at least match numbers for last year, which was about 5,000 people coming along.”
Uffington Scarecrow Festival continues today (Monday) until 4pm.
Parking is £5 per car, which includes a scarecrow trail quiz sheet, or those arriving on foot or by bike can take part for £2.50 a sheet.
Jacket potatoes, sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks are being served in the village hall.
Funds raised at the festival support the upkeep of public buildings and good causes in the village.
Photos by Chris Lowndes
