People can enjoy the second day of a two-day scarecrow festival near Stamford today (Bank Holiday Monday).

The annual event in Uffington is hugely popular and this year seems likely to be no exception.

The scarecrows trail was undertaken by hundreds of people between 10am and 4pm yesterday (Sunday), with many of the hero-themed creations helping to solve clues on the trail question sheet.

Isla Kaleen, 7, chomps a carrot to complete her brilliant bunny look

A mini quiz aimed at children was also keeping minds busy.

As well as puzzles to solve there are stalls selling cakes, children’s games and toys, books, bric-a-brac and more besides, while people can have their caricature drawn by LincsOnline cartoonist John Elson, from Ailsworth, have a go at well wanging, see a model railway, and take part in other fairground games.

On Saturday afternoon there was a dog show, and music and crafts are happening in St Michael and All Angels’ Church, while Rutland Morris are due to perform from 12.15pm on Monday.

Justyna Mackiewicz and James Davis

Uffington Scarecrow Festival committee member Vanessa Kimberley said although they won’t have a figure until the end of the event, it was looking to be a good year for visitors, with plenty of people coming along on the Sunday and rain holding off to make it a dry but breezy Bank Holiday Monday.

She added: “People have been enjoying the miniature fire engine, which has been giving rides around Lindsey Road, as well as seeing the full-sized one and Stamford crew outside the church.

“A photo booth that a couple in the village made has been attracting a lot of attention on the school field, and the welly wanging is always popular, as are the bric-a-brac stalls.

“We hope to at least match numbers for last year, which was about 5,000 people coming along.”

Jak Bratton and Abigail Popple welly wanging

Uffington Scarecrow Festival continues today (Monday) until 4pm.

Parking is £5 per car, which includes a scarecrow trail quiz sheet, or those arriving on foot or by bike can take part for £2.50 a sheet.

Jacket potatoes, sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks are being served in the village hall.

Superman flies high over St Michael and All Angels

Funds raised at the festival support the upkeep of public buildings and good causes in the village.

Fr Aran Beesley with a scarecrow that had divine inspiration behind it

Looking after cake sales were Karen Cable, Allione Morrell, Jo Coulter, Helen Sambbrook and Branka Opacic

Dave Winder and his Humber Imperial adorned with Batman and Wonder Woman

Karen Ross under the wisteria with her Mary Poppins

Carol Niehorster takes the pulse of an Edith Cavell scarecrow

Branka Opacic with Baymax the inflatable healthcare robot from Disney's Big Hero 6

Cartoonist John Elson drew caricatures of visitors - although David Bowie and Ricky Gervais were not among them this year

Jo Keogh, Joan Richardson and Karen Norton from Stamford and Rutland Cancer Support Group

Six-year-old Louie and three-year-old Zak 3 Marsh with a Scott of Antarctic scarecrow

Laura Haworth, 3, Calla Blair, 7, and Jessie Blair, 10, up close with a Ghostbuster

They ain't afraid of no ghosts! The Brittains with their 'Ghostbusters' scarecrow and Marshmallow Man looking over the hedge

Winners of the 'best scarecrow' as voted for by the public were announced on Sunday evening as 'Moanna' by the Sambrook Family, 'Ghostbusters' by the Brittain family, and 'Superman' by the Knight family

The Ghostbusters were looking particularly good in the evening light, with Marshmallow Man looking over the hedge

Photos by Chris Lowndes

