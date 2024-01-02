In a town with centuries of history there are many forgotten stories waiting to be uncovered.

Visitors to Stamford may have noticed ‘blue plaques’ popping up in the windows of old buildings, which are the work of a self-proclaimed ‘house detective’.

Nationally blue plaques have become a well-known symbol commemorating notable people and the buildings they lived or worked in.

blue plaque

However the less celebrated residents who may nonetheless have had interesting occupations seem to be forgotten.

In a time when technology is so involved in working life, tales of boot makers and inspectors of nuisances hold some intrigue to us in the 21st Century.

While the new blue plaques appearing in Stamford are not part of the national commemorative scheme, it is no doubt where Simon Warren, owner of the business Here Before Us, drew inspiration.

Simon Warren

Simon, who was an interiors photographer, like most curious minds, often wondered about a property’s past.

“I always loved to know who lived in houses,” said Simon, 63.

“I thought about how to make something a bit different from where this idea came from.”

After the pandemic hit Simon swapped the hustle and bustle of London for the more relaxed pace of life in the seaside town of Folkestone in Kent, and created Here Before Us in 2021, also inspired by a Walthamstow artist who created something similar.

blue plaque at Stamford Music shop

Taking a slightly different business strategy - but one well-suited to the modern age - he began contacting home renovation accounts on social media.

“Without Instagram I wouldn’t be where I am,” he said,

“It is really hard to put yourself out there.”

blue plaque at Iris and Violet

In exchange for promotion he would give the house renovators a free blue vinyl plaque for their home, and as people began noticing them on their daily walks or shopping trips, orders trickled in.

With Simon’s hometown 160 miles away from Stamford, it was by luck - and the curious ways of the Instagram algorithm - his blue plaques are adorning windows in the town.

He scrolled across the page of local influencer Molly Warren who runs the account @prettylittlestamford and after seeing her passion for the town, asked to collaborate.

“I didn’t know anything about Stamford,” he admitted.

But that has now changed with three trips to the town so far and many hours spent scouring through historic books in the town library.

Impressed by the emphasis on shopping locally, Simon decided Stamford was the perfect place to grow a plaque empire and began knocking on doors.

Quickly independent businesses in the town began putting in their orders, the first being Energy Clothing in Ironmonger Street.

It was an apt outcome as owner Sarah Sewell founded the Shop Stamford initiative and runs her own successful clothing business.

Here Before Us focuses on the years between 1881 to 1939 which show up on the census records, but any later it may be someone still alive.

Simon also tries for “women to be featured on the plaques as much as possible as they weren’t featured in the census.”

He said: “If you walk down St Mary’s Street you get a feeling of what was there 100 years ago.

“They would have been pretty wealthy Victorians in that street.

“There were a lot of shops with expensive items and flashy things.”

Anand Shoes of Stamford was a former shoe maker, Iris and Violet and Murano Silver were two shops run by father and son, and Cloisters Bistro was a butcher.

Nearby there was also an ‘inspector of nuisances’, similar to a public health inspector, and a picture guilder.

Using information from the census, museums and historians’ work, he delves into the history of the building and its occupants - although sometimes this is a task more difficult due to limited information or changing shop numbers.

“You never know what you are going to find,” said Simon.

With a few notable names coming from the market town, there are some properties with official plaques awarded by Stamford Civic Society.

These include antiquarian William Stukeley in Barn Hill, artist Nelson Dawson in St Mary's Street, photographer of Tutankhamun’s tomb Harry Burton in Burghley Lane, crime writer Colin Dexter and motor pioneer Jack Pick in High Street St Martins.

Other plaques include those of Daniel Lambert, famous for being Britain’s heaviest man, who died in Stamford, and composer Sir Malcolm Sargent in Wharf Road.

Simon hopes to allow other homeowners a similar privilege even if the person who lived there had a more ordinary job for the time.

Simon said: “People must be thinking who lived here before.

“Especially in lockdown when people spend a lot of time in your house just staring at your four walls.

“It is not important to everyone but most people really like to know.”

He added that there have been some fascinating tales uncovered and encourages people to read the new plaques.