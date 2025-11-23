A ceremony was held to celebrate the efforts of 80 young people who earned the highest awards in their scouting groups.

Children from Stamford and Bourne Scouts met at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre Lounge to receive their badges and certificates.

It is the first time leaders from the district have hosted a celebration event of this kind. It was attended by district lead volunteer Trevor Watson and Georgia Galloway who is the UK programme design team lead at Scouting's headquarters.

Children received their scouting awards. Photo: Submitted

Children aged between four and 18 received chief scout acorn, bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond awards. They are the highest awards which can be achieved across the groups which span from squirrels, beavers and cubs to scouts and explorers.

To gain the awards the children must complete a series of challenges covering areas such as skills, creativity, teamwork and adventure.

Event organiser Heidi Latronico Ferris, a leader with Deepings Apache Cub Scouts, said: "We felt it was only right to give special recognition to the young people who have taken the time and effort to get these top awards in their age range."