People aged from 13 to 80 will abseil down a tower built to test lifts in support of their Ukrainian friends.

The challenge on Saturday morning (August 16) involves the 127m National Lift Tower in Northampton and a group of 15 people, including founder the Stamford and Helpston-based group ‘Helping Our Ukrainian Friends’ Richard Astle, volunteer fundraiser Fiona Parker, Nadia Tikhonova from Oakham’s Ukrainian Rotary Impact Club of Rutland and her daughter Nika Yakovenko, 13.

Bruce Strickland, 80, former president of the Rotary Club of Rutland is the oldest participant.

The National Lift Tower. Photo: Google Maps

To support the group and find out more about their work, visit helpingourukrainianfriends.com. Those wishing to go along to watch the abseil and support the team in Northampton on Saturday can call Fiona on 07870 652594.