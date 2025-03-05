Razors and stop-smoking products worth thousands of pounds were stolen from two supermarkets on the same day.

Police were contacted after a group of people stole thousands of pounds worth of Nicorette products and razors from Sainsbury’s in Bourne on January 10.

On the same day four men were reported for stealing similar products from Morrisons in Stamford which were valued at £1,200.

Police. Photo: stock

Staff at Sainsbury’s in Stamford also contacted police that day to report an attempted theft.

No one has been arrested but a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said enquiries are continuing.