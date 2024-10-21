A town map has left people scratching their heads after a historic street gained a new name.

Yesterday (Sunday), people started to notice ‘Norris Street’ appearing on Google Maps, the name having replaced Ironmonger Street in Stamford.

Writing on Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page, an anonymous group member pointed out the mistake or technical glitch, asking if anyone else’s Google Maps was doing the same.

Google Maps showing Ironmonger Street in Stamford labelled as Norris Street

Several fellow members joined the conversation to say they could see the same, and one pointed out that the separate route-finding app Waze was also showing Norris Street.

Members of the group have requested to Google that the name is returned to Ironmonger Street.

Google’s press team has been asked how the change to Norris Street came about.

Earlier in the year people questioned whether South Kesteven District Council and Royal Mail should change Queens Street to have an apostrophe.

'Norris Street' looking down to St Michael's Church

Google Maps Street View shows '11 Norris Street' in Stamford

Norris Street can also be seen on Waze, which is separate from Google Maps and is updated daily by volunteer map editors who maintain local maps

Do you know why Ironmonger Street has been renamed Norris Street online? Share your thoughts in the comments below.