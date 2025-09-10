A terrace of former council houses is being sold with each property priced £195,000.

The 12 empty homes form Lumby’s Terrace in Stamford, along with one further mid-terrace that was purchased from the council previously, under the Government’s ‘right to buy’ scheme.

South Kesteven District Council is selling the homes to avoid spending thousands of pounds on renovations to the Grade II listed properties and hopes to gain more than £2.3 million from the sale. Previous tenants have been found new places to live.

Ross Dykes from Willow and Stone Properties outside Lumby's Terrace in Stamford, where South Kesteven District Council is selling a dozen homes. Photo: Iliffe Media

Selling the one-bedroom homes on behalf of the council is Willow and Stone Properties, an estate agency established by Stamfordian Ross Dykes in June of this year.

Having worked for the locally-owned estate agency Hurfords, and for Knead Pubs, which owns the Tobie Norris, The Crown Hotel and Paten and Co in Stamford, Ross decided to set up his own company, dealing mainly in heritage homes in the Stamford, Rutland and Oundle area.

Ross said: “Lumby’s Terrace dates from 1826 and there was once a second row of houses, on the raised grass bank opposite the fronts of those on sale.

The terrace is close to Stamford town centre. Photo: Iliffe Media

Each home has a small garden. Photo: Iliffe Media

“They are all Grade II listed, and so have remained relatively unchained externally, although the council has reroofed them within about the last 10 years.

“While they will need work inside - some more than others, this would be the focus of any outlay.”

While Ross is keen for there to be lots of interest from individual buyers, he feels the fact the properties need doing up will put off some first timers with tight budgets.

“I have already heard from at least one potential buyer who wants to help their child onto the property ladder,” said Ross.

One of the kitchens at Lumby's Terrace. Photo: Iliffe Media

A front room at Lumby's Terrace. Photo: Iliffe Media

“They would also suit retirees because the gardens are manageable, and they are in a fabulous location within walking distance of the town centre.”

The properties have no allocated parking, although each does have a small garden, the sizes varying slightly along the row.

Ross estimates each property may need about £30,000 to £40,000 spent on it to regain their former glory, and this is why it may be a property investor who ends up purchasing some or all of the homes.

Upstairs each home has a bedroom and a bathroom. Photo: Iliffe Media

“While there are plenty of people in Stamford who would like to see homes like this go to first-time buyers, realistically it’s not that easy. The properties are mortgageable but they need investment too, which won’t suit everyone’s budget.

“It’s in our interest to provide the best return for the council, so the money goes back into its budget.”

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into replacement housing for those on the council’s housing register.

The view of Lumby's Terrace from Water Street, up from the River Welland. Photo: Iliffe Media

The council recently built flats in Elizabeth Road, and is considering redeveloping a garage site off Kesteven Road for a similar scheme.

It has also purchased several existing properties in Stamford and the surrounding area in the past four years.

Lumby's Terrace can be accessed from Water Street, by the river through Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Two ‘open house’ events will take place to view properties at Lumby’s Terrace between 11am and midday this Friday (September 12) and Friday, September 19. To register call 01780 431218 or visit willowandstoneproperties.co.uk