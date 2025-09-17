Families were given the chance to step back in time and experience life in the Middle Ages as the historic venue was transformed into 15th century Britain.

Browne’s Hospital, in Broad Street, Stamford, hosted a family fun day on Sunday as part of its year-long celebrations to mark its 550th anniversary.

Visitors discovered what life was life in 1475 – the year the almshouse was founded.

Browne's Hospital, in Broad Street, Stamford, held a medieval fun day as part of its year-long anniversary celebrations. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Chris Carr as Margaret Brown, co-founder of Browne's Hospital, and Will Carr as King Edward IV. Picture: Chris Lowndes

The Medival Sokeman – a Peterbrough-based re-enactment group – brought history to life by portraying key figures of the era.

These included King Edward IV and his wife Elizabeth Woodville, Dr Hobbs, the King’s surgeon, and Margaret Browne, who founded the hospital with her husband.

There were also stalls showcasing the food eaten in medieval times as well as displays of armour – a favourite among the younger audience.

Andrew Haigh with Reece Baker and Ren Parkin from Medieval Sokemen. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Andrew Haigh, custodian at the hospital, said: “The whole day was a great success.

“We have been holding an event each month to mark our 550th anniversary.

“It was really interesting to see all the equipment the group had brought with them – the armour was especially popular with the children – and it was all free.”

Stuart Orme as Dr William Hobbes, the king's surgeon. Picture: Chris Lowndes

The fun day coincided with the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, with a parade held on the same street as the almshouse.

Following the commemorations, dignitaries and the town mayor visited Browne’s Hospital and posed for photographs with some of the medieval characters.

The 550th anniversary celebrations will continue with a wine tasting event on October 31.

Eleanor McCann as Duchess of York and Eleanor Edens as Elizabeth Woodville, King Edward IV's wife. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Starting at 6.30pm, guests can sample six wines accompanied by chicken chasseur with French rice or a roasted cauliflower and quinoa casserole, followed by a quiz.

Tickets cost £25 per person. To book, email browneshospital@gmail.com or call 07753457239.