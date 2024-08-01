National Trust’s Lyveden near Oundle to hold living history weekend with Sealed Knot re-enactment group
Soldiers will march on a National Trust property for a living history event.
The Lord John Robartes regiment will be setting up a 17th century camp by the manor at Lyveden near Oundle this weekend (August 3 and 4).
Visitors can step back in time to the civil war and discover what life was like during this turbulent point in history.
There will be an encampment full of soldiers and civilians to meet, marches and musket drills by the lodge, as well as a trail around the grounds of the National Trust property.
For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/leicestershire-northamptonshire/lyveden.
