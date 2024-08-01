Soldiers will march on a National Trust property for a living history event.

The Lord John Robartes regiment will be setting up a 17th century camp by the manor at Lyveden near Oundle this weekend (August 3 and 4).

Visitors can step back in time to the civil war and discover what life was like during this turbulent point in history.

Living History at Lyveden. Photo: Christopher Lowe

There will be an encampment full of soldiers and civilians to meet, marches and musket drills by the lodge, as well as a trail around the grounds of the National Trust property.

For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/leicestershire-northamptonshire/lyveden.

Living History at Lyveden. Photo: Christopher Lowe

