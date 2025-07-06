I’ve recently been to paradise, also known as LUX South Ari Atoll, Maldives, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

It was my first time to the Maldives, and I think the bar has been well and truly set high!

Lux South Ari Atoll aerial. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The Maldives is known for being a dream destination, however, when you are thinking about a trip to the Maldives there’s quite a lot to consider before you make plans. Firstly, it’s just over a 10 hour flight; some people prefer to get on in London and off in Male, without stopping. Others prefer changing planes to stretch their legs, breaking up the journey into shorter separate journeys. When you get to Maldives’ International Airport, you’ll either have to take a sea plane or a speedboat to your island.

Speedboats run all the time so are fine for closer islands, but if you are going to an island which is further away, hence by sea plane, then you need to be aware that they only operate in daylight hours. Book an international flight which doesn’t coincide with the seaplane schedule, and you’ll end up having to stay in Male for the night (not ideal as it is not very picturesque). An island which is a seaplane journey from Male is recommended for really getting away from it all and reaching those more distant islands, but bear in mind this will add several hundred pounds to the holiday cost.

Lux South Ari Atoll pool water villa. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Back to my own experience; well, the resort I stayed at is a sea plane ride from Male and wow! What an exciting way to reach the island. In fact, this was a highlight for me. Spectacular views were to be had from my seat onboard, behind the barefoot pilot - I could spot coral reefs fringing dreamy tropical islands and the water was so clear I felt like I could see the bottom.

LUX South Ari Atoll is everything I had ever imagined the Maldives to be and more. It is a perfectly beautiful tropical island of the travel brochures. I was staying in an exquisite water villa; and from my luxurious vantage point perched on stilts over the Indian Ocean, I saw manta rays, sharks and a host of colourful tropical fish – even a lion fish, from my decking.

Lux South Ari Atoll beach. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Water villas are a wonderful experience, but many people opt for a beach villa instead; water villas are that bit further from the restaurants and pools, so you’ll generally need a buggy to get back and forth although our resort provided bicycles for every villa which was a really great way to get around the island. However, if you are looking for seclusion, then water villas really can’t be matched. Sipping champagne from a hammock overlooking the sea is just bliss! If you like being close to the amenities of the island, then a beach villa might suit you better.

Emma Savage

I could write about this experience all day, but column inches mean I need to keep this short, however if you would like to know more, please do call me.

Happy travels!