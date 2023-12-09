Located in the heart of Stamford and close to the town meadows, 21 Wothorpe Mews is perfectly placed for convenience and tranquility.

The three-bedroom, stone property is just a short walk from the railway station and the town centre.

The property has off-road parking at the front. The ground floor includes a foyer with storage under the stairs, a cloakroom, spacious living room with feature gas fire and a refitted kitchen/diner which offers space for entertaining.

The first floor has two double bedrooms, one single room and a fully tiled shower room.

There is gated access from the front of the property into the enclosed back garden. The patio covers most of the garden along with a graveled area.

21 Wothorpe Mews is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £500,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk